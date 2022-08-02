Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $124.5-126.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.04 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,539. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

