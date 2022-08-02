Function X Hits One Day Volume of $1.74 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Function X has a market cap of $120.25 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,342.68 or 0.99864762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00043725 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00028629 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

