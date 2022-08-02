G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Short Interest Update

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GZTGF remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. G City has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. G City had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

