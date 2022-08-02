G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMINF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on G Mining Ventures from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on G Mining Ventures in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMINF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.60. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.56. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.41 and a twelve month high of 2.27.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

