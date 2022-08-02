G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.16). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.
Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.