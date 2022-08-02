G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.16). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

