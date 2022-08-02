Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

GAIA opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $78.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

