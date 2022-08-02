Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 7,212.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

