Gaj Finance Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $14,537.17 and $153.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00625183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016840 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034645 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.