Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) One Day Volume Tops $1.61 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00010369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $1.61 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

