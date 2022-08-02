GAM Holding AG Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.