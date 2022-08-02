GAM Holding AG Has $6.10 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

