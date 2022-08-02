GAM Holding AG Purchases 5,100 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 166.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 11,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rogers by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $178.43 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

