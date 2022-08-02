GAM Holding AG Sells 1,924 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.