GAM Holding AG Sells 90,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NIO by 6,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIO by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,903 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIO by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,561 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

