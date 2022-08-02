Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Gameswap has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $19,745.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

