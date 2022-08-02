Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

META opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

