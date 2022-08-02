Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $287.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

