Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Gap Up to $269.10

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $269.10, but opened at $285.00. Gartner shares last traded at $286.56, with a volume of 3,624 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Gartner Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

