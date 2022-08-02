Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $48,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Generac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,839,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $264.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.67.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

