General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

