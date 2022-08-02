General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Raised by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

