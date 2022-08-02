Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Up 41.2% in July

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

