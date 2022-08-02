Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Up 28.2% in July

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 154,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 263,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Genie Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 91,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,864. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Further Reading

