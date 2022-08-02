Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.
Genworth Financial Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE GNW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 36,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.61.
In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,939,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
