Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 513,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $123,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

