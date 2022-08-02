Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.35-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.58. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.35-$6.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,948,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,672. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

