Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives $8.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.12.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after buying an additional 6,754,325 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

