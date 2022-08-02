Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Announces Share Buyback Program

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.44.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.