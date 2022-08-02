Global Water Resources, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 145.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 2,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,973. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $317.40 million, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

