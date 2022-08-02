Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

POTX traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 63,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,729. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $70.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

