Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

