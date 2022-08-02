Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 5,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 40,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.