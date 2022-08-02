Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

NYSE:GOL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.