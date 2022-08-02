Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance
NYSE:GOL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.