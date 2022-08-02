Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their maintains rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Gold Resource Announces Dividend

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 62.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.