Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.
Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims located in the Klondike region.
