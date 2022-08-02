Govi Trading Up 21.1% This Week (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Govi coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $5.34 million and $144,786.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00625183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034645 BTC.

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,635,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

