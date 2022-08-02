GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,306 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after buying an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after buying an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

