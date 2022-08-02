GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,669 shares of company stock worth $45,736,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $273.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $296.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.92 and its 200 day moving average is $259.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

