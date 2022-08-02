GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 150,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

