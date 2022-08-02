GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,519,000 after acquiring an additional 302,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

