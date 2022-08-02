Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading 14.1% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 18,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 20,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

GRNWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

