Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Down 29.6% in July

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greenpro Capital Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRNQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 142,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,278. Greenpro Capital has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 359.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.