Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of Grifols stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,122. Grifols has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

