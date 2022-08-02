Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.
Grifols Stock Performance
Shares of Grifols stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,122. Grifols has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.