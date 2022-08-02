GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.