Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,670.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,040. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.