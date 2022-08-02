Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston Sells 10,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,670.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,040. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

