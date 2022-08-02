Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $699,653.76 and approximately $96.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00127013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 373,618,276 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

