Hamel Associates Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.8 %

SCHW stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.79. 290,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

