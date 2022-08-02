Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,044. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.74.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.50. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

