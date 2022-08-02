Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 81,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $277.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

