Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 80 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,776. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

